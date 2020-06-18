1149 Tamarind Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION IN THE HEART OF HOLLYWOOD; Must see this brand new townhouse style apartment; close to restaurants, nightlife and everything else Hollywood has to offer. With almost 1,400 Sq Ft, this spacious 3 Bed, 3 Bath (yes, two Master Suites with own luxury bathrooms) has everything, including: 10' high ceilings, dual pane windows, recessed lighting, custom window treatments and hard-surface plank flooring. The fabulous Chef's kitchen offers custom cabinets, counter tops & stainless steel appliances (gas oven / range / microwave / refrigerator / dishwasher). Did I mention that you have your own private back yard to enjoy? Is there more??? Of course... you have central A/C, in-unit washer/dryer, patio balcony and large two car enclosed garage with tandem parking. Pets? Submit... This great 4 - Unit complex lets you come home to your own front door. Other 2, 3, 4 Bedroom Units available in complex.

Non Smoking Property... Pet? Submit...

Tenant pays: gas, electric, water, trash, phone, cable/internet, garden

CONTACT LISTING AGENT FOR ALL SHOWINGS: Michael J. Foster; RE/MAX Estate Properties @ 310-941-0126 or e-mail: fostermj@cox.net