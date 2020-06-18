All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1149 Tamarind Avenue.
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1149 Tamarind Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 4:56 PM

1149 Tamarind Avenue

1149 Tamarind Ave · (310) 378-9494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1149 Tamarind Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1372 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION IN THE HEART OF HOLLYWOOD; Must see this brand new townhouse style apartment; close to restaurants, nightlife and everything else Hollywood has to offer. With almost 1,400 Sq Ft, this spacious 3 Bed, 3 Bath (yes, two Master Suites with own luxury bathrooms) has everything, including: 10' high ceilings, dual pane windows, recessed lighting, custom window treatments and hard-surface plank flooring. The fabulous Chef's kitchen offers custom cabinets, counter tops & stainless steel appliances (gas oven / range / microwave / refrigerator / dishwasher). Did I mention that you have your own private back yard to enjoy? Is there more??? Of course... you have central A/C, in-unit washer/dryer, patio balcony and large two car enclosed garage with tandem parking. Pets? Submit... This great 4 - Unit complex lets you come home to your own front door. Other 2, 3, 4 Bedroom Units available in complex.
Non Smoking Property... Pet? Submit...
Tenant pays: gas, electric, water, trash, phone, cable/internet, garden
CONTACT LISTING AGENT FOR ALL SHOWINGS: Michael J. Foster; RE/MAX Estate Properties @ 310-941-0126 or e-mail: fostermj@cox.net

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1149 Tamarind Avenue have any available units?
1149 Tamarind Avenue has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1149 Tamarind Avenue have?
Some of 1149 Tamarind Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1149 Tamarind Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1149 Tamarind Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1149 Tamarind Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1149 Tamarind Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1149 Tamarind Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1149 Tamarind Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1149 Tamarind Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1149 Tamarind Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1149 Tamarind Avenue have a pool?
No, 1149 Tamarind Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1149 Tamarind Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1149 Tamarind Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1149 Tamarind Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1149 Tamarind Avenue has units with dishwashers.
