11476 ST HUSTON
Last updated May 30 2020 at 6:07 AM
11476 ST HUSTON
11476 Huston Street
No Longer Available
11476 Huston Street, Los Angeles, CA 91601
Valley Village
parking
fireplace
fireplace
parking
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 11476 ST HUSTON have any available units?
11476 ST HUSTON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 11476 ST HUSTON currently offering any rent specials?
11476 ST HUSTON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11476 ST HUSTON pet-friendly?
No, 11476 ST HUSTON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 11476 ST HUSTON offer parking?
Yes, 11476 ST HUSTON offers parking.
Does 11476 ST HUSTON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11476 ST HUSTON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11476 ST HUSTON have a pool?
No, 11476 ST HUSTON does not have a pool.
Does 11476 ST HUSTON have accessible units?
No, 11476 ST HUSTON does not have accessible units.
Does 11476 ST HUSTON have units with dishwashers?
No, 11476 ST HUSTON does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11476 ST HUSTON have units with air conditioning?
No, 11476 ST HUSTON does not have units with air conditioning.
