Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

1147 Tamarind Avenue

1147 Tamarind Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1147 Tamarind Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION IN THE HEART OF HOLLYWOOD; Must see this brand new townhouse style apartment; close to restaurants, nightlife and everything else Hollywood has to offer. With over 1,700 Sq Ft, this spacious 3 Bed, 3 1/2 Bath (yes... every bedroom has its own luxury bathroom) has everything, including: 10' high ceilings, dual pane windows, recessed lighting, custom window treatments and hard-surface plank flooring. The fabulous Chef's kitchen offers custom cabinets, counter tops & stainless steel appliances (gas oven / range / microwave / refrigerator / dishwasher). Is there more??? Of course, including central A/C, in-unit washer/dryer, patio balcony and large two car enclosed garage parking (with direct access to unit). Pets? Submit... This small, 4 - Unit complex lets you come home to your own front door. Non Smoking Property... Pet? Submit...
Tenant pays: gas, electric, water, trash, phone, cable/internet.
Contact Listing Agent for all showings: Michael J. Foster; RE/MAX Estate Properties, 310-941-0126 or fostermj@cox.net

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1147 Tamarind Avenue have any available units?
1147 Tamarind Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1147 Tamarind Avenue have?
Some of 1147 Tamarind Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1147 Tamarind Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1147 Tamarind Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1147 Tamarind Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1147 Tamarind Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1147 Tamarind Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1147 Tamarind Avenue offers parking.
Does 1147 Tamarind Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1147 Tamarind Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1147 Tamarind Avenue have a pool?
No, 1147 Tamarind Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1147 Tamarind Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1147 Tamarind Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1147 Tamarind Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1147 Tamarind Avenue has units with dishwashers.

