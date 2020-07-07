1147 Tamarind Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION IN THE HEART OF HOLLYWOOD; Must see this brand new townhouse style apartment; close to restaurants, nightlife and everything else Hollywood has to offer. With over 1,700 Sq Ft, this spacious 3 Bed, 3 1/2 Bath (yes... every bedroom has its own luxury bathroom) has everything, including: 10' high ceilings, dual pane windows, recessed lighting, custom window treatments and hard-surface plank flooring. The fabulous Chef's kitchen offers custom cabinets, counter tops & stainless steel appliances (gas oven / range / microwave / refrigerator / dishwasher). Is there more??? Of course, including central A/C, in-unit washer/dryer, patio balcony and large two car enclosed garage parking (with direct access to unit). Pets? Submit... This small, 4 - Unit complex lets you come home to your own front door. Non Smoking Property... Pet? Submit...

Tenant pays: gas, electric, water, trash, phone, cable/internet.

Contact Listing Agent for all showings: Michael J. Foster; RE/MAX Estate Properties, 310-941-0126 or fostermj@cox.net