11461 Dona Teresa Dr
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:16 PM

11461 Dona Teresa Dr

11461 Dona Teresa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11461 Dona Teresa Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
SPACIOUS HOME SOUTH OF THE BOULEVARD - Property Id: 176272

GREAT LOCATION SOUTH OF THE BLVD
SPACIOUS HOME (2538 SQFT)
AWESOME VIEWS
3 BEDS 2 BATHS
CENTRAL AC
POOL
FIREPLACE
WASHER DRYER
ELECTRIC COOK TOP
DISHWASHER
REFRIGERATOR
MICROWAVE
1 SMALL PET OK WITH DEPOSIT
ONE YEAR MINIMUM LEASE

818 376 9102

www.RealtySourceListings.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/176272
Property Id 176272

(RLNE5375914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11461 Dona Teresa Dr have any available units?
11461 Dona Teresa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11461 Dona Teresa Dr have?
Some of 11461 Dona Teresa Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11461 Dona Teresa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11461 Dona Teresa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11461 Dona Teresa Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11461 Dona Teresa Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11461 Dona Teresa Dr offer parking?
No, 11461 Dona Teresa Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11461 Dona Teresa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11461 Dona Teresa Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11461 Dona Teresa Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11461 Dona Teresa Dr has a pool.
Does 11461 Dona Teresa Dr have accessible units?
No, 11461 Dona Teresa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11461 Dona Teresa Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11461 Dona Teresa Dr has units with dishwashers.
