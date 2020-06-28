11461 Dona Teresa Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

SPACIOUS HOME SOUTH OF THE BOULEVARD - Property Id: 176272



GREAT LOCATION SOUTH OF THE BLVD

SPACIOUS HOME (2538 SQFT)

AWESOME VIEWS

3 BEDS 2 BATHS

CENTRAL AC

POOL

FIREPLACE

WASHER DRYER

ELECTRIC COOK TOP

DISHWASHER

REFRIGERATOR

MICROWAVE

1 SMALL PET OK WITH DEPOSIT

ONE YEAR MINIMUM LEASE



818 376 9102



www.RealtySourceListings.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/176272

Property Id 176272



(RLNE5375914)