11461 Dona Teresa Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604 Studio City
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
SPACIOUS HOME SOUTH OF THE BOULEVARD - Property Id: 176272
GREAT LOCATION SOUTH OF THE BLVD SPACIOUS HOME (2538 SQFT) AWESOME VIEWS 3 BEDS 2 BATHS CENTRAL AC POOL FIREPLACE WASHER DRYER ELECTRIC COOK TOP DISHWASHER REFRIGERATOR MICROWAVE 1 SMALL PET OK WITH DEPOSIT ONE YEAR MINIMUM LEASE
818 376 9102
www.RealtySourceListings.com Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/176272 Property Id 176272
(RLNE5375914)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11461 Dona Teresa Dr have any available units?
11461 Dona Teresa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.