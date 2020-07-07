All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1146 West 30th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1146 West 30th Street
Last updated January 14 2020 at 5:36 AM

1146 West 30th Street

1146 West 30th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Congress North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1146 West 30th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This 7 Bedroom three bathroom house is ideal for groups of 7-10. Located just steps from the USC Campus and USC Village on 30th Street, this house is in USC's most sough-after location. The house includes room A/C's, Washer Dryer, and ample parking.

Located within the DPS Patrol and Free Lyft Zones.

*Rent is the monthly rental installment amount which is total rent due for the rental period divided by the number of installments within such period. There will be no proration of rent for the first or last month of the term.

California DRE#02092585

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1146 West 30th Street have any available units?
1146 West 30th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1146 West 30th Street have?
Some of 1146 West 30th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1146 West 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1146 West 30th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1146 West 30th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1146 West 30th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1146 West 30th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1146 West 30th Street offers parking.
Does 1146 West 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1146 West 30th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1146 West 30th Street have a pool?
No, 1146 West 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1146 West 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 1146 West 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1146 West 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1146 West 30th Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College