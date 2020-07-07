1146 West 30th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This 7 Bedroom three bathroom house is ideal for groups of 7-10. Located just steps from the USC Campus and USC Village on 30th Street, this house is in USC's most sough-after location. The house includes room A/C's, Washer Dryer, and ample parking.



Located within the DPS Patrol and Free Lyft Zones.



*Rent is the monthly rental installment amount which is total rent due for the rental period divided by the number of installments within such period. There will be no proration of rent for the first or last month of the term.



California DRE#02092585