Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1146 South COCHRAN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1146 South COCHRAN Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1146 South COCHRAN Avenue
1146 South Cochran Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1146 South Cochran Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Just Listed 2bed 2 bath, completely refinished, central heating and cooling, washer and dryer in unit !
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1146 South COCHRAN Avenue have any available units?
1146 South COCHRAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1146 South COCHRAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1146 South COCHRAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1146 South COCHRAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1146 South COCHRAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1146 South COCHRAN Avenue offer parking?
No, 1146 South COCHRAN Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1146 South COCHRAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1146 South COCHRAN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1146 South COCHRAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 1146 South COCHRAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1146 South COCHRAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1146 South COCHRAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1146 South COCHRAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1146 South COCHRAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1146 South COCHRAN Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1146 South COCHRAN Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College