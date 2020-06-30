Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1146 North HUDSON Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1146 North HUDSON Avenue
1146 North Hudson Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1146 North Hudson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
GREAT HOLLYWOOD LOCATION LOFT APARTMENT AVAILABLE FOR SHORT TERMS FROM 3-6 MONTH.FURNISHED AND ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED.FREE STREET PARKING WITH PERMIT.WALKING TO ALL THE BEST HOLLYWOOD HAS TO OFFER.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1146 North HUDSON Avenue have any available units?
1146 North HUDSON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1146 North HUDSON Avenue have?
Some of 1146 North HUDSON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1146 North HUDSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1146 North HUDSON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1146 North HUDSON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1146 North HUDSON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1146 North HUDSON Avenue offer parking?
No, 1146 North HUDSON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1146 North HUDSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1146 North HUDSON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1146 North HUDSON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1146 North HUDSON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1146 North HUDSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1146 North HUDSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1146 North HUDSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1146 North HUDSON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
