Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:40 AM
11453 NATIONAL
11453 National Blvd
·
No Longer Available
Location
11453 National Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Mar Vista
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 11453 NATIONAL have any available units?
11453 NATIONAL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 11453 NATIONAL currently offering any rent specials?
11453 NATIONAL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11453 NATIONAL pet-friendly?
No, 11453 NATIONAL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 11453 NATIONAL offer parking?
Yes, 11453 NATIONAL offers parking.
Does 11453 NATIONAL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11453 NATIONAL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11453 NATIONAL have a pool?
No, 11453 NATIONAL does not have a pool.
Does 11453 NATIONAL have accessible units?
No, 11453 NATIONAL does not have accessible units.
Does 11453 NATIONAL have units with dishwashers?
No, 11453 NATIONAL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11453 NATIONAL have units with air conditioning?
No, 11453 NATIONAL does not have units with air conditioning.
