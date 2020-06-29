Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1145 CHAUTAUQUA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1145 CHAUTAUQUA
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:40 AM
1 of 49
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1145 CHAUTAUQUA
1145 Chautauqua Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1145 Chautauqua Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades
Amenities
new construction
parking
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1145 CHAUTAUQUA have any available units?
1145 CHAUTAUQUA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1145 CHAUTAUQUA have?
Some of 1145 CHAUTAUQUA's amenities include new construction, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1145 CHAUTAUQUA currently offering any rent specials?
1145 CHAUTAUQUA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 CHAUTAUQUA pet-friendly?
No, 1145 CHAUTAUQUA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1145 CHAUTAUQUA offer parking?
Yes, 1145 CHAUTAUQUA offers parking.
Does 1145 CHAUTAUQUA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1145 CHAUTAUQUA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 CHAUTAUQUA have a pool?
No, 1145 CHAUTAUQUA does not have a pool.
Does 1145 CHAUTAUQUA have accessible units?
No, 1145 CHAUTAUQUA does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 CHAUTAUQUA have units with dishwashers?
No, 1145 CHAUTAUQUA does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College