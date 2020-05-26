All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:17 AM

11443 Tampa Avenue

11443 Tampa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11443 Tampa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOVELY END UNIT IN A QUIET SECTION OF THE COMPLEX. REMODELED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND NEWER CABINETS. BEAUTIFUL CANYON VIEWS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11443 Tampa Avenue have any available units?
11443 Tampa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11443 Tampa Avenue have?
Some of 11443 Tampa Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11443 Tampa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11443 Tampa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11443 Tampa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11443 Tampa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11443 Tampa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11443 Tampa Avenue offers parking.
Does 11443 Tampa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11443 Tampa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11443 Tampa Avenue have a pool?
No, 11443 Tampa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11443 Tampa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11443 Tampa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11443 Tampa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11443 Tampa Avenue has units with dishwashers.
