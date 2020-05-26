Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11443 Tampa Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11443 Tampa Avenue
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:17 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11443 Tampa Avenue
11443 Tampa Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
11443 Tampa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOVELY END UNIT IN A QUIET SECTION OF THE COMPLEX. REMODELED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND NEWER CABINETS. BEAUTIFUL CANYON VIEWS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11443 Tampa Avenue have any available units?
11443 Tampa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11443 Tampa Avenue have?
Some of 11443 Tampa Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11443 Tampa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11443 Tampa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11443 Tampa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11443 Tampa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 11443 Tampa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11443 Tampa Avenue offers parking.
Does 11443 Tampa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11443 Tampa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11443 Tampa Avenue have a pool?
No, 11443 Tampa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11443 Tampa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11443 Tampa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11443 Tampa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11443 Tampa Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
5015 Clinton Apartments
5015 Clinton Street
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Los Angeles
North Hollywood
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Northridge
Sherman Oaks
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College