Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11431 ST WOODBINE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11431 ST WOODBINE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:07 AM
1 of 32
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11431 ST WOODBINE
11431 Woodbine Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mar Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
11431 Woodbine Street, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11431 ST WOODBINE have any available units?
11431 ST WOODBINE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 11431 ST WOODBINE currently offering any rent specials?
11431 ST WOODBINE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11431 ST WOODBINE pet-friendly?
No, 11431 ST WOODBINE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 11431 ST WOODBINE offer parking?
Yes, 11431 ST WOODBINE offers parking.
Does 11431 ST WOODBINE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11431 ST WOODBINE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11431 ST WOODBINE have a pool?
No, 11431 ST WOODBINE does not have a pool.
Does 11431 ST WOODBINE have accessible units?
No, 11431 ST WOODBINE does not have accessible units.
Does 11431 ST WOODBINE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11431 ST WOODBINE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11431 ST WOODBINE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11431 ST WOODBINE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
IMT 5700
5700 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College