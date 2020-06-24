Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11431 DONA TERESA Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11431 DONA TERESA Drive
11431 Dona Teresa Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
11431 Dona Teresa Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
ONE OF A KIND VIEW PROPERTY
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11431 DONA TERESA Drive have any available units?
11431 DONA TERESA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11431 DONA TERESA Drive have?
Some of 11431 DONA TERESA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11431 DONA TERESA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11431 DONA TERESA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11431 DONA TERESA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11431 DONA TERESA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 11431 DONA TERESA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11431 DONA TERESA Drive offers parking.
Does 11431 DONA TERESA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11431 DONA TERESA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11431 DONA TERESA Drive have a pool?
No, 11431 DONA TERESA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11431 DONA TERESA Drive have accessible units?
No, 11431 DONA TERESA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11431 DONA TERESA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11431 DONA TERESA Drive has units with dishwashers.
