11422 Iowa Ave

Amenities
Beautifully Remodeled Apartments Starting At $2,000 Per Month In West Los Angeles - Renovated Studios, 1 bedrooms, 2 Bedrooms and 3 Bedrooms In Charming Community located in Prime West Los Angeles within walking distance to all the shops and restaurants on Sawtelle Blvd known as "Little Tokyo West." This community is centrally located within minutes to Santa Monica Beach, Westwood, UCLA, Brentwood and Century City.
Hardwood Floors Throughout
Brand New Appliances
Brand New Kitchen Cabinets & Quartz Countertops
Fitted Closets
Heat & A/C Unit
In-Unit Hook-Ups & On-Site Laundry
Communal Patio With BBQ
Designated Parking
Secure Entry
Pet Friendly
Terms: One year minimum lease. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent on approved credit. Pets are allowed with breed restrictions. Please contact Martisa Mapp at 323-207-0833 for more information and to schedule a showing. PICTURES ARE OF SIMILAR UNIT
(RLNE5668340)