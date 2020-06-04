All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

11422 Iowa Ave

11422 Iowa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11422 Iowa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Beautifully Remodeled Apartments Starting At $2,000 Per Month In West Los Angeles - Renovated Studios, 1 bedrooms, 2 Bedrooms and 3 Bedrooms In Charming Community located in Prime West Los Angeles within walking distance to all the shops and restaurants on Sawtelle Blvd known as "Little Tokyo West." This community is centrally located within minutes to Santa Monica Beach, Westwood, UCLA, Brentwood and Century City.

Hardwood Floors Throughout
Brand New Appliances
Brand New Kitchen Cabinets & Quartz Countertops
Fitted Closets
Heat & A/C Unit
In-Unit Hook-Ups & On-Site Laundry
Communal Patio With BBQ
Designated Parking
Secure Entry
Pet Friendly

Terms: One year minimum lease. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent on approved credit. Pets are allowed with breed restrictions. Please contact Martisa Mapp at 323-207-0833 for more information and to schedule a showing. PICTURES ARE OF SIMILAR UNIT

(RLNE5668340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11422 Iowa Ave have any available units?
11422 Iowa Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11422 Iowa Ave have?
Some of 11422 Iowa Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11422 Iowa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11422 Iowa Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11422 Iowa Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11422 Iowa Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11422 Iowa Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11422 Iowa Ave does offer parking.
Does 11422 Iowa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11422 Iowa Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11422 Iowa Ave have a pool?
No, 11422 Iowa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11422 Iowa Ave have accessible units?
No, 11422 Iowa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11422 Iowa Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11422 Iowa Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
