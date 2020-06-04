11422 Iowa Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Beautifully Remodeled Apartments Starting At $2,000 Per Month In West Los Angeles - Renovated Studios, 1 bedrooms, 2 Bedrooms and 3 Bedrooms In Charming Community located in Prime West Los Angeles within walking distance to all the shops and restaurants on Sawtelle Blvd known as "Little Tokyo West." This community is centrally located within minutes to Santa Monica Beach, Westwood, UCLA, Brentwood and Century City.



Hardwood Floors Throughout

Brand New Appliances

Brand New Kitchen Cabinets & Quartz Countertops

Fitted Closets

Heat & A/C Unit

In-Unit Hook-Ups & On-Site Laundry

Communal Patio With BBQ

Designated Parking

Secure Entry

Pet Friendly



Terms: One year minimum lease. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent on approved credit. Pets are allowed with breed restrictions. Please contact Martisa Mapp at 323-207-0833 for more information and to schedule a showing. PICTURES ARE OF SIMILAR UNIT



(RLNE5668340)