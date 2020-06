Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Presenting a REMODELED & PRIVATE front unit Duplex, in the heart of Los Angeles. 2 Bedroom & 2 Bath. On site parking, new Kitchen cabinets, countertops & stainless steel appliances. In unit Washer + Dryer, hardwood floors, tiled bathrooms, fireplace, central A/C. Gated and large private front yard. Quick walk from the La Brea Blvd/ Santa Monica Blvd Shopping Center. Centrally located, easy to get around the city. Small pets are OK. Showing by appointment only.