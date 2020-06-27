All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1138 W 36th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1138 W 36th Place
Last updated August 22 2019 at 10:24 PM

1138 W 36th Place

1138 West 36th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Congress North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1138 West 36th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This three-bed unit with 3 private, attached bathrooms is located just adjacent to USC, near Taco Bell and Smart and Final. The unit also has washer-dryer and an attached garage. Brand new luxury construction.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1138 W 36th Place have any available units?
1138 W 36th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1138 W 36th Place currently offering any rent specials?
1138 W 36th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1138 W 36th Place pet-friendly?
No, 1138 W 36th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1138 W 36th Place offer parking?
Yes, 1138 W 36th Place offers parking.
Does 1138 W 36th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1138 W 36th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1138 W 36th Place have a pool?
No, 1138 W 36th Place does not have a pool.
Does 1138 W 36th Place have accessible units?
No, 1138 W 36th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1138 W 36th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1138 W 36th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1138 W 36th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1138 W 36th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
5015 Clinton Apartments
5015 Clinton Street
Los Angeles, CA 90004
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College