Last updated November 12 2019 at 12:00 PM

1138 S La Cienega Blvd

1138 S La Cienega Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1138 S La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
carport
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Upper 1 bed w/ view of pool, hardwood floors, corner / quite unit - controlled access bldg An upper 1 bed in the back of the building that over looks the pool. Quite. Bright . Laundry on site. Controlled access bldg. REAL hardwood floors - full sized one bed. Beverly Hills Almost 1 bed 1 bath with REAL hardwood floors AC & Fridge ! Full kitchen and bath - tons of closets Pool too ! Mid Century Lovely - UPPER UNIT - 1 bedroom, 1 bath in 1950s U shaped building. Bright, Hardwood floors, controlled access building, pool, laundry room very spacious. Full size kitchen and Bath. There is a pool too. REAL hardwood floors. Full kitchen - with a gas stove & Fridge Permit parking is available - Also - Gated and Reserved Car port parking available in back of the bldg. at $100. per space per month. 1138 South La Cienega Blvd., just south of Olympic Blvd. on the East side of the street. NO DOGS. No Pets. Pool. Laundry is in the bldg. There is AC too. Available now 1-year lease

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5314668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1138 S La Cienega Blvd have any available units?
1138 S La Cienega Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1138 S La Cienega Blvd have?
Some of 1138 S La Cienega Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1138 S La Cienega Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1138 S La Cienega Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1138 S La Cienega Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1138 S La Cienega Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1138 S La Cienega Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1138 S La Cienega Blvd offers parking.
Does 1138 S La Cienega Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1138 S La Cienega Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1138 S La Cienega Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1138 S La Cienega Blvd has a pool.
Does 1138 S La Cienega Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1138 S La Cienega Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1138 S La Cienega Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1138 S La Cienega Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
