11324 Huston Street, Los Angeles, CA 91601 North Hollywood
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 3 · Avail. Aug 8
$1,650
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 11324 Huston Street Apartments.
Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Welcome home to 11324 Huston Street - Where comfort and convenience await. Live central to some of the best things North Hollywood has to offer. This location has a Walk Score of 89 so you can easily run errands or enjoy a night out nearby. Starbucks is just steps from your door, you're within minutes of local favorites like Jack's Classic Hamburgers and the North Hollywood Rec Center.
You won't be disappointed by the amazing service that Local by Laramar provides, including our online resident portal that allows you to pay rent and communicate with our friendly management team from your phone or laptop. Our high quality finishes are thoughtfully selected with you in mind, and we provide it all at a great value for your money. Enjoy modern neighborhood living in Los Angeles, and live at 11324 Huston apartments.
Professionally Managed by Property Management Associates
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 1
rent: $50/month
restrictions: 20lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: On-site parking.
