11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street Apartments

11324 Huston Street · (818) 536-7737
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11324 Huston Street, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 11324 Huston Street Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Welcome home to 11324 Huston Street - Where comfort and convenience await. Live central to some of the best things North Hollywood has to offer. This location has a Walk Score of 89 so you can easily run errands or enjoy a night out nearby. Starbucks is just steps from your door, you're within minutes of local favorites like Jack's Classic Hamburgers and the North Hollywood Rec Center.

You won't be disappointed by the amazing service that Local by Laramar provides, including our online resident portal that allows you to pay rent and communicate with our friendly management team from your phone or laptop. Our high quality finishes are thoughtfully selected with you in mind, and we provide it all at a great value for your money. Enjoy modern neighborhood living in Los Angeles, and live at 11324 Huston apartments.

Professionally Managed by Property Management Associates

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 1
rent: $50/month
restrictions: 20lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: On-site parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11324 Huston Street Apartments have any available units?
11324 Huston Street Apartments has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11324 Huston Street Apartments have?
Some of 11324 Huston Street Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11324 Huston Street Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
11324 Huston Street Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11324 Huston Street Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 11324 Huston Street Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 11324 Huston Street Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 11324 Huston Street Apartments offers parking.
Does 11324 Huston Street Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11324 Huston Street Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11324 Huston Street Apartments have a pool?
No, 11324 Huston Street Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 11324 Huston Street Apartments have accessible units?
No, 11324 Huston Street Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 11324 Huston Street Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, 11324 Huston Street Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
