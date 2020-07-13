11324 Huston Street Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly

Welcome home to 11324 Huston Street - Where comfort and convenience await. Live central to some of the best things North Hollywood has to offer. This location has a Walk Score of 89 so you can easily run errands or enjoy a night out nearby. Starbucks is just steps from your door, you're within minutes of local favorites like Jack's Classic Hamburgers and the North Hollywood Rec Center.



You won't be disappointed by the amazing service that Local by Laramar provides, including our online resident portal that allows you to pay rent and communicate with our friendly management team from your phone or laptop. Our high quality finishes are thoughtfully selected with you in mind, and we provide it all at a great value for your money. Enjoy modern neighborhood living in Los Angeles, and live at 11324 Huston apartments.



Professionally Managed by Property Management Associates