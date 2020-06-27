All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 28 2019 at 11:14 PM

11316 Rincon Avenue

11316 Rincon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11316 Rincon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91340
Mission Hills

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH HOME FOR RENT. EVERYTHING IN THIS HOME HAS BEEN REMODELED AND MAINTAINED WELL. LOCATED AT THE END OF A CUL-DE-SAC. CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTERS AND SCHOOLS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11316 Rincon Avenue have any available units?
11316 Rincon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 11316 Rincon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11316 Rincon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11316 Rincon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11316 Rincon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11316 Rincon Avenue offer parking?
No, 11316 Rincon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11316 Rincon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11316 Rincon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11316 Rincon Avenue have a pool?
No, 11316 Rincon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11316 Rincon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11316 Rincon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11316 Rincon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11316 Rincon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11316 Rincon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11316 Rincon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
