Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11315 Paseo La Cumbre

11315 Paseo La Cumbre · No Longer Available
Location

11315 Paseo La Cumbre, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Years New W/D In Unit Resort Style Community - Property Id: 89741

FEATURES:
Bedrooms:2
Bathrooms:2
Size: 1374 sq.ft.

Condo Amenities:
- Modern Open Floor Plan
- In Unit Washer/Dryer
- Guard Gated
- Community Entertaining Area with BBQ
- Spacious 2 Car Garage
- Stainless Steel GE Stove Dishwasher Microwave
- Access to Porter Ranch Schools
- Community Pool
- Gated Portico

PLEASE DO NOT APPLY ON LINE. MUST CALL 1st

Call: 818-990-0686
818-674-9527 Text or Call after business hours
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89741
Property Id 89741

(RLNE4560597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11315 Paseo La Cumbre have any available units?
11315 Paseo La Cumbre doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11315 Paseo La Cumbre have?
Some of 11315 Paseo La Cumbre's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11315 Paseo La Cumbre currently offering any rent specials?
11315 Paseo La Cumbre is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11315 Paseo La Cumbre pet-friendly?
Yes, 11315 Paseo La Cumbre is pet friendly.
Does 11315 Paseo La Cumbre offer parking?
Yes, 11315 Paseo La Cumbre offers parking.
Does 11315 Paseo La Cumbre have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11315 Paseo La Cumbre offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11315 Paseo La Cumbre have a pool?
Yes, 11315 Paseo La Cumbre has a pool.
Does 11315 Paseo La Cumbre have accessible units?
No, 11315 Paseo La Cumbre does not have accessible units.
Does 11315 Paseo La Cumbre have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11315 Paseo La Cumbre has units with dishwashers.
