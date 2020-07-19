Condo Amenities: - Modern Open Floor Plan - In Unit Washer/Dryer - Guard Gated - Community Entertaining Area with BBQ - Spacious 2 Car Garage - Stainless Steel GE Stove Dishwasher Microwave - Access to Porter Ranch Schools - Community Pool - Gated Portico
PLEASE DO NOT APPLY ON LINE. MUST CALL 1st
Call: 818-990-0686 818-674-9527 Text or Call after business hours Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89741 Property Id 89741
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11315 Paseo La Cumbre have any available units?
11315 Paseo La Cumbre doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.