1131 Cabrillo Avenue

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities garage

LA?s HOTTEST Neighborhoods! Quintessential 2 Bedroom & 1 Bathroom Craftsman Bungalow in one of the BEST LOCATIONS that Venice has to offer. SECONDS from Abbot Kinney with all the eclectic clothing shops, cafe\'s, galleries & restaurants. BLOCKS to the BEACH & Main Street. 93 Walk Score & 94 Bike Score!

This VERY Special home has been thoughtfully updated while preserving the original charm and owned by same family since it was built in 1915. Abundance of windows fill the home with natural light & ocean breezes.

Spacious private backyard; Detached alley access 1 car garage with automatic garage door & opener; New washer & dryer included.