Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

1131 Cabrillo Avenue

1131 Cabrillo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1131 Cabrillo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
LA?s HOTTEST Neighborhoods! Quintessential 2 Bedroom & 1 Bathroom Craftsman Bungalow in one of the BEST LOCATIONS that Venice has to offer. SECONDS from Abbot Kinney with all the eclectic clothing shops, cafe\'s, galleries & restaurants. BLOCKS to the BEACH & Main Street. 93 Walk Score & 94 Bike Score!
This VERY Special home has been thoughtfully updated while preserving the original charm and owned by same family since it was built in 1915. Abundance of windows fill the home with natural light & ocean breezes.
Spacious private backyard; Detached alley access 1 car garage with automatic garage door & opener; New washer & dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 Cabrillo Avenue have any available units?
1131 Cabrillo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1131 Cabrillo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1131 Cabrillo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 Cabrillo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1131 Cabrillo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1131 Cabrillo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1131 Cabrillo Avenue offers parking.
Does 1131 Cabrillo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1131 Cabrillo Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 Cabrillo Avenue have a pool?
No, 1131 Cabrillo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1131 Cabrillo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1131 Cabrillo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 Cabrillo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1131 Cabrillo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1131 Cabrillo Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1131 Cabrillo Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
