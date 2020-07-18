1131-1137 South Cabrillo Avenue - 7

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel tennis court range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking tennis court

Wonderful 1920's architectural gem with with loads of curb appeal and character on quiet street west of Gaffey in San Pedro. Recently remodeled unit in a center hallway building with exterior and common areas recently painted inside and out, vintage lighting fixtures, crown moulding. The unit that is available is a Studio apartment on the 2nd floor that has been remodeled with new wood flooring, paint, new kitchen and bathroom cabinets and quartz stone counter tops. Ready to move in, featuring stainless steel appliances (Samsung gas stove, refrigerator). $1,225 per month rent. Onsite reserved parking available for an extra $50 per month. Located across from Daniels Field and tennis courts. Walking distance to Starbucks, Vons Grocery store, laundromat, elementary school, Dana middle school, Mary Star School, and several churches. Available end of March!