All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1131-1137 South Cabrillo Avenue - 7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1131-1137 South Cabrillo Avenue - 7
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:44 PM

1131-1137 South Cabrillo Avenue - 7

1131 S Cabrillo Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Central San Pedro
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1131 S Cabrillo Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
tennis court
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
The unit that is available is a Studio apartment on the 2nd floor that has been remodeled with new wood flooring, paint, new kitchen and bathroom cabinets and quartz stone counter tops. Vintage light fixtures, crown moulding, and window blinds. Ready to move in, with all stainless steel appliances included, (Samsung gas stove/oven , refrigerator). $1,225 per month rent. SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
Wonderful 1920's architectural gem with with loads of curb appeal and character on quiet street west of Gaffey in San Pedro. Recently remodeled unit in a center hallway building with exterior and common areas recently painted inside and out, vintage lighting fixtures, crown moulding. The unit that is available is a Studio apartment on the 2nd floor that has been remodeled with new wood flooring, paint, new kitchen and bathroom cabinets and quartz stone counter tops. Ready to move in, featuring stainless steel appliances (Samsung gas stove, refrigerator). $1,225 per month rent. Onsite reserved parking available for an extra $50 per month. Located across from Daniels Field and tennis courts. Walking distance to Starbucks, Vons Grocery store, laundromat, elementary school, Dana middle school, Mary Star School, and several churches. Available end of March!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131-1137 South Cabrillo Avenue - 7 have any available units?
1131-1137 South Cabrillo Avenue - 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1131-1137 South Cabrillo Avenue - 7 have?
Some of 1131-1137 South Cabrillo Avenue - 7's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1131-1137 South Cabrillo Avenue - 7 currently offering any rent specials?
1131-1137 South Cabrillo Avenue - 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131-1137 South Cabrillo Avenue - 7 pet-friendly?
No, 1131-1137 South Cabrillo Avenue - 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1131-1137 South Cabrillo Avenue - 7 offer parking?
Yes, 1131-1137 South Cabrillo Avenue - 7 offers parking.
Does 1131-1137 South Cabrillo Avenue - 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1131-1137 South Cabrillo Avenue - 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131-1137 South Cabrillo Avenue - 7 have a pool?
No, 1131-1137 South Cabrillo Avenue - 7 does not have a pool.
Does 1131-1137 South Cabrillo Avenue - 7 have accessible units?
No, 1131-1137 South Cabrillo Avenue - 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 1131-1137 South Cabrillo Avenue - 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1131-1137 South Cabrillo Avenue - 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90034
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College