11306 Collins Streeet

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Beautiful, private back unit of stylish duplex in quiet NoHo neighborhood close to arts district. Recently remodeled, with new range, refrigerator, dishwasher. Large living room and dining room with sliding French doors leading to fenced back patio with fruit trees. Upstairs master suite with full bath and walk-in closet; second bedroom downstairs with full bath. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer. Shared storage/studio in finished garage. Two parking spots. Available after December 1.