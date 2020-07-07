All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11306 Collins Streeet.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11306 Collins Streeet
Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:24 AM

11306 Collins Streeet

11306 Collins Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11306 Collins Street, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful, private back unit of stylish duplex in quiet NoHo neighborhood close to arts district. Recently remodeled, with new range, refrigerator, dishwasher. Large living room and dining room with sliding French doors leading to fenced back patio with fruit trees. Upstairs master suite with full bath and walk-in closet; second bedroom downstairs with full bath. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer. Shared storage/studio in finished garage. Two parking spots. Available after December 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11306 Collins Streeet have any available units?
11306 Collins Streeet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11306 Collins Streeet have?
Some of 11306 Collins Streeet's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11306 Collins Streeet currently offering any rent specials?
11306 Collins Streeet is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11306 Collins Streeet pet-friendly?
No, 11306 Collins Streeet is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11306 Collins Streeet offer parking?
Yes, 11306 Collins Streeet offers parking.
Does 11306 Collins Streeet have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11306 Collins Streeet offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11306 Collins Streeet have a pool?
No, 11306 Collins Streeet does not have a pool.
Does 11306 Collins Streeet have accessible units?
No, 11306 Collins Streeet does not have accessible units.
Does 11306 Collins Streeet have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11306 Collins Streeet has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artisan Square
19200 Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College