Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
113 Clubhouse Ave
Last updated January 15 2020 at 11:07 AM

113 Clubhouse Ave

113 Clubhouse Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

113 Clubhouse Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
yoga
Studio Apartment with Outdoor Space, Parking Steps from Venice Sign, Beach, Boardwalk - Welcome to the hip and trending Venice Beach!

Located right in the heart of beautiful Venice and just steps away from the Beach, this cozy and bright first floor Studio Apartment features assigned parking (1 spot), on-site laundry facilities, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, free WiFi, hardwood floors and plenty of storage.

A spacious private patio invites to outdoor dining, relaxation, yoga, etc. with a view over Westminster Park. Don't wait, live by the beach! Surf, run, bike, relax or take a five minute walk to Abbott Kinney Restaurant Mile or the shops and restaurants on Main Street.

Enjoy Venice' beautiful vibrant community known for its artists, beach boardwalk and attractions.

FEATURED Amenities:
Original Hardwood Floors and Tiles
Stainless steel appliances (stove, refrigerator)
Window Covers
Assigned Parking
On-Site Laundry
Lots of Closet Space
WiFi
Pets Welcome! (well behaved dogs & cats, with some restrictions on breed)
Big private front deck

Location Details:

Situated perfectly in the heart of Venice Beach, just steps from the Venice Sign, Beach, and Boardwalk. Five Minute Walk to to all hip restaurants, bars, boutiques on Main Street, Abbot Kinney. Right Across from Westminster Park.

Leasing Details:

1-year lease (automatically becomes month-to-month after one year!)
Required for Move-In: 1st Month's Rent + Security Deposit + Pet Deposit (if applicable)
To Apply: www.maddox-management.com
Move-In Ready: ?Now!?

(RLNE5331152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

