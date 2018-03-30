113 Clubhouse Ave

Amenities

Studio Apartment with Outdoor Space, Parking Steps from Venice Sign, Beach, Boardwalk - Welcome to the hip and trending Venice Beach!



Located right in the heart of beautiful Venice and just steps away from the Beach, this cozy and bright first floor Studio Apartment features assigned parking (1 spot), on-site laundry facilities, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, free WiFi, hardwood floors and plenty of storage.



A spacious private patio invites to outdoor dining, relaxation, yoga, etc. with a view over Westminster Park. Don't wait, live by the beach! Surf, run, bike, relax or take a five minute walk to Abbott Kinney Restaurant Mile or the shops and restaurants on Main Street.



Enjoy Venice' beautiful vibrant community known for its artists, beach boardwalk and attractions.



FEATURED Amenities:

Original Hardwood Floors and Tiles

Stainless steel appliances (stove, refrigerator)

Window Covers

Assigned Parking

On-Site Laundry

Lots of Closet Space

WiFi

Pets Welcome! (well behaved dogs & cats, with some restrictions on breed)

Big private front deck



Location Details:



Situated perfectly in the heart of Venice Beach, just steps from the Venice Sign, Beach, and Boardwalk. Five Minute Walk to to all hip restaurants, bars, boutiques on Main Street, Abbot Kinney. Right Across from Westminster Park.



Leasing Details:



1-year lease (automatically becomes month-to-month after one year!)

Required for Move-In: 1st Month's Rent + Security Deposit + Pet Deposit (if applicable)

To Apply: www.maddox-management.com

Move-In Ready: ?Now!?



