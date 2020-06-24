Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1128 REXFORD Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1128 REXFORD Drive
Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:55 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1128 REXFORD Drive
1128 Rexford Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
South Robertson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1128 Rexford Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson
Amenities
dishwasher
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1128 REXFORD Drive have any available units?
1128 REXFORD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1128 REXFORD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1128 REXFORD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 REXFORD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1128 REXFORD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1128 REXFORD Drive offer parking?
No, 1128 REXFORD Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1128 REXFORD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1128 REXFORD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 REXFORD Drive have a pool?
No, 1128 REXFORD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1128 REXFORD Drive have accessible units?
No, 1128 REXFORD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 REXFORD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1128 REXFORD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1128 REXFORD Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1128 REXFORD Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College