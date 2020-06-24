All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1128 REXFORD Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1128 REXFORD Drive
Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:55 AM

1128 REXFORD Drive

1128 Rexford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
South Robertson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1128 Rexford Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

dishwasher
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1128 REXFORD Drive have any available units?
1128 REXFORD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1128 REXFORD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1128 REXFORD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 REXFORD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1128 REXFORD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1128 REXFORD Drive offer parking?
No, 1128 REXFORD Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1128 REXFORD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1128 REXFORD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 REXFORD Drive have a pool?
No, 1128 REXFORD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1128 REXFORD Drive have accessible units?
No, 1128 REXFORD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 REXFORD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1128 REXFORD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1128 REXFORD Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1128 REXFORD Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College