Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:51 PM

1128 REXFORD Drive

1128 South Rexford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1128 South Rexford Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom + 2 bathroom, front-facing unit. Open floor plan with a balcony and remodeled kitchen. Just minutes away from restaurants and shopping in the heart of Pico-Robertson.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1128 REXFORD Drive have any available units?
1128 REXFORD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1128 REXFORD Drive have?
Some of 1128 REXFORD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1128 REXFORD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1128 REXFORD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 REXFORD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1128 REXFORD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1128 REXFORD Drive offer parking?
No, 1128 REXFORD Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1128 REXFORD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1128 REXFORD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 REXFORD Drive have a pool?
No, 1128 REXFORD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1128 REXFORD Drive have accessible units?
No, 1128 REXFORD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 REXFORD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1128 REXFORD Drive has units with dishwashers.

