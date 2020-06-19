Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11255 Paseo Mirasol
Last updated October 11 2019 at 7:28 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11255 Paseo Mirasol
11255 Paseo Mirasol
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11255 Paseo Mirasol, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch
Amenities
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
media room
Great starter home for family, gated community with pool. Also close to hospitals, churches, schools, movie theaters and the new shopping center The Vineyards.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11255 Paseo Mirasol have any available units?
11255 Paseo Mirasol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 11255 Paseo Mirasol currently offering any rent specials?
11255 Paseo Mirasol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11255 Paseo Mirasol pet-friendly?
No, 11255 Paseo Mirasol is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 11255 Paseo Mirasol offer parking?
No, 11255 Paseo Mirasol does not offer parking.
Does 11255 Paseo Mirasol have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11255 Paseo Mirasol does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11255 Paseo Mirasol have a pool?
Yes, 11255 Paseo Mirasol has a pool.
Does 11255 Paseo Mirasol have accessible units?
No, 11255 Paseo Mirasol does not have accessible units.
Does 11255 Paseo Mirasol have units with dishwashers?
No, 11255 Paseo Mirasol does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11255 Paseo Mirasol have units with air conditioning?
No, 11255 Paseo Mirasol does not have units with air conditioning.
