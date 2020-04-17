Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11252 Peach Grove Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
11252 Peach Grove Street
11252 Peach Grove Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
11252 Peach Grove Street, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood
Amenities
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quiet block near freeways, arts district. 2 blocks to public library, pool and jog park. jacuzzi, pets, 2 br 2 ba, central air.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11252 Peach Grove Street have any available units?
11252 Peach Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 11252 Peach Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
11252 Peach Grove Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11252 Peach Grove Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11252 Peach Grove Street is pet friendly.
Does 11252 Peach Grove Street offer parking?
No, 11252 Peach Grove Street does not offer parking.
Does 11252 Peach Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11252 Peach Grove Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11252 Peach Grove Street have a pool?
Yes, 11252 Peach Grove Street has a pool.
Does 11252 Peach Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 11252 Peach Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11252 Peach Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11252 Peach Grove Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11252 Peach Grove Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11252 Peach Grove Street has units with air conditioning.
