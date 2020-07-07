1125 North New Hampshire Avenu

Amenities
Two bedroom one bath front lower unit. Charming 1930s Architecture with Vintage Charm; crown molding, French windows, hardwood floors, lots of windows, and plenty of natural light and a tiled roof! This building exterior has just been painted and has all new landscaping! This unit has a terrific cooks kitchen. The bathroom exits to a dressing area with a built-in vanity. Second bedroom uses cabinets in the hall for storage. No laundry onsite, street permit parking. Owner might consider pet with an additional pet deposit. One-year lease $2,095.00 monthly rent, $2,295.00 security deposit.