All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1125 North New Hampshire Avenu.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1125 North New Hampshire Avenu
Last updated October 10 2019 at 8:57 AM

1125 North New Hampshire Avenu

1125 North New Hampshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
East Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1125 North New Hampshire Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two bedroom one bath front lower unit. Charming 1930s Architecture with Vintage Charm; crown molding, French windows, hardwood floors, lots of windows, and plenty of natural light and a tiled roof! This building exterior has just been painted and has all new landscaping! This unit has a terrific cooks kitchen. The bathroom exits to a dressing area with a built-in vanity. Second bedroom uses cabinets in the hall for storage. No laundry onsite, street permit parking. Owner might consider pet with an additional pet deposit. One-year lease $2,095.00 monthly rent, $2,295.00 security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 North New Hampshire Avenu have any available units?
1125 North New Hampshire Avenu doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1125 North New Hampshire Avenu currently offering any rent specials?
1125 North New Hampshire Avenu is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 North New Hampshire Avenu pet-friendly?
Yes, 1125 North New Hampshire Avenu is pet friendly.
Does 1125 North New Hampshire Avenu offer parking?
Yes, 1125 North New Hampshire Avenu offers parking.
Does 1125 North New Hampshire Avenu have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 North New Hampshire Avenu does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 North New Hampshire Avenu have a pool?
No, 1125 North New Hampshire Avenu does not have a pool.
Does 1125 North New Hampshire Avenu have accessible units?
No, 1125 North New Hampshire Avenu does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 North New Hampshire Avenu have units with dishwashers?
No, 1125 North New Hampshire Avenu does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1125 North New Hampshire Avenu have units with air conditioning?
No, 1125 North New Hampshire Avenu does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Wellesley
1303 Wellesley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College