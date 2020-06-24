All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11240 Chalon Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11240 Chalon Road
Last updated January 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

11240 Chalon Road

11240 Chalon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11240 Chalon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Live in beautiful and exclusive Bel Air! Gorgeous bright and sunny home with fabulous views of the city on a quiet tree lined street. Pristine 60s decor and recently updated. Solar heated pool and extra large balcony with city views. For the person who values privacy and exclusive location. 3 bedrooms upstairs one one downstairs with very large extra room downstairs with bar that can be used as an office space or play area for children. Each floor also has separate entrances. House is over 4,000 sq ft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11240 Chalon Road have any available units?
11240 Chalon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 11240 Chalon Road currently offering any rent specials?
11240 Chalon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11240 Chalon Road pet-friendly?
No, 11240 Chalon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11240 Chalon Road offer parking?
No, 11240 Chalon Road does not offer parking.
Does 11240 Chalon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11240 Chalon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11240 Chalon Road have a pool?
Yes, 11240 Chalon Road has a pool.
Does 11240 Chalon Road have accessible units?
No, 11240 Chalon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11240 Chalon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11240 Chalon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11240 Chalon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11240 Chalon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College