11240 Chalon Road

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Live in beautiful and exclusive Bel Air! Gorgeous bright and sunny home with fabulous views of the city on a quiet tree lined street. Pristine 60s decor and recently updated. Solar heated pool and extra large balcony with city views. For the person who values privacy and exclusive location. 3 bedrooms upstairs one one downstairs with very large extra room downstairs with bar that can be used as an office space or play area for children. Each floor also has separate entrances. House is over 4,000 sq ft.