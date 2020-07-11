Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1124 M Street
1124 M Street
1124 West M Street
·
Location
1124 West M Street, Los Angeles, CA 90744
Wilmington
Amenities
garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Check this Adorable Spanish style home, sits on a very large back yard. Offering 2 Bedrooms with 1 Bath. Dining area. One car garage-detached.
Minor repairs and complete painting in the works.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1124 M Street have any available units?
1124 M Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1124 M Street currently offering any rent specials?
1124 M Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 M Street pet-friendly?
No, 1124 M Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1124 M Street offer parking?
Yes, 1124 M Street offers parking.
Does 1124 M Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1124 M Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 M Street have a pool?
No, 1124 M Street does not have a pool.
Does 1124 M Street have accessible units?
No, 1124 M Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 M Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1124 M Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1124 M Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1124 M Street does not have units with air conditioning.
