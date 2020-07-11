All apartments in Los Angeles
1124 M Street
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:17 PM

1124 M Street

1124 West M Street · No Longer Available
Location

1124 West M Street, Los Angeles, CA 90744
Wilmington

Amenities

garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Check this Adorable Spanish style home, sits on a very large back yard. Offering 2 Bedrooms with 1 Bath. Dining area. One car garage-detached.
Minor repairs and complete painting in the works.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 M Street have any available units?
1124 M Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1124 M Street currently offering any rent specials?
1124 M Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 M Street pet-friendly?
No, 1124 M Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1124 M Street offer parking?
Yes, 1124 M Street offers parking.
Does 1124 M Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1124 M Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 M Street have a pool?
No, 1124 M Street does not have a pool.
Does 1124 M Street have accessible units?
No, 1124 M Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 M Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1124 M Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1124 M Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1124 M Street does not have units with air conditioning.
