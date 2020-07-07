Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1124 GLENVILLE Drive
Last updated January 8 2020 at 8:20 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1124 GLENVILLE Drive
1124 Glenville Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1124 Glenville Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated upper unit 2 bed 1 bath with lots of light and space. Hardwood in living areas, carpet in bedrooms. Laundry inside unit. Stairs are required--2nd floor unit (no elevator).
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1124 GLENVILLE Drive have any available units?
1124 GLENVILLE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1124 GLENVILLE Drive have?
Some of 1124 GLENVILLE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1124 GLENVILLE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1124 GLENVILLE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 GLENVILLE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1124 GLENVILLE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1124 GLENVILLE Drive offer parking?
No, 1124 GLENVILLE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1124 GLENVILLE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1124 GLENVILLE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 GLENVILLE Drive have a pool?
No, 1124 GLENVILLE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1124 GLENVILLE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1124 GLENVILLE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 GLENVILLE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1124 GLENVILLE Drive has units with dishwashers.
