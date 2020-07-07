All apartments in Los Angeles
11239 Emelita St.
Last updated August 2 2019 at 5:03 PM

11239 Emelita St.

11239 Emelita Street · No Longer Available
Location

11239 Emelita Street, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/30591e208f ---- Move in Special: First month free rent with approved credit and 2 week move in!!! NoHo Apartment recently renovated with beautiful finishes. Brand new kitchen with modern touches. Recently painted and new flooring has been installed. This unit will give you the open concept living, you have been wanting. Near NoHo Art district. Close to Metro and major highways. Easy access to restaurants and shopping. Gated parking. Extra storage is available on the property for an addition $100.00/month. - 3 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom - 2 Parking spaces - Gated Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11239 Emelita St. have any available units?
11239 Emelita St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 11239 Emelita St. currently offering any rent specials?
11239 Emelita St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11239 Emelita St. pet-friendly?
No, 11239 Emelita St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11239 Emelita St. offer parking?
Yes, 11239 Emelita St. offers parking.
Does 11239 Emelita St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11239 Emelita St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11239 Emelita St. have a pool?
No, 11239 Emelita St. does not have a pool.
Does 11239 Emelita St. have accessible units?
No, 11239 Emelita St. does not have accessible units.
Does 11239 Emelita St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11239 Emelita St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11239 Emelita St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11239 Emelita St. does not have units with air conditioning.

