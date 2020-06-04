All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
1123 W 61st Place
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:39 PM

1123 W 61st Place

1123 West 61st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1123 West 61st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90044
Voices of 90037

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
4 bed, 3 baths Newly built 2019 - Be the first to live in this beautiful home. This home will be ready to move in this December! Spacious, open and light! New Stoves and fridges included! These units feature an open floor plan, custom cabinets, quartz countertops in the kitchens and bathrooms, new appliances, low voltage LED lighting, automatic fire sprinkler system, custom window shades, laminate wood flooring, and oversized bedrooms. Drought resistance landscaping, covered/uncovered parking included! Se Habla Espanol.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1123 W 61st Place have any available units?
1123 W 61st Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1123 W 61st Place have?
Some of 1123 W 61st Place's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1123 W 61st Place currently offering any rent specials?
1123 W 61st Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 W 61st Place pet-friendly?
No, 1123 W 61st Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1123 W 61st Place offer parking?
Yes, 1123 W 61st Place offers parking.
Does 1123 W 61st Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1123 W 61st Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 W 61st Place have a pool?
No, 1123 W 61st Place does not have a pool.
Does 1123 W 61st Place have accessible units?
No, 1123 W 61st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 W 61st Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1123 W 61st Place does not have units with dishwashers.

