11227 ST CASHMERE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:32 AM

11227 ST CASHMERE

11227 Cashmere Street · No Longer Available
Location

11227 Cashmere Street, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Westwood

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11227 ST CASHMERE have any available units?
11227 ST CASHMERE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 11227 ST CASHMERE currently offering any rent specials?
11227 ST CASHMERE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11227 ST CASHMERE pet-friendly?
No, 11227 ST CASHMERE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11227 ST CASHMERE offer parking?
Yes, 11227 ST CASHMERE offers parking.
Does 11227 ST CASHMERE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11227 ST CASHMERE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11227 ST CASHMERE have a pool?
No, 11227 ST CASHMERE does not have a pool.
Does 11227 ST CASHMERE have accessible units?
No, 11227 ST CASHMERE does not have accessible units.
Does 11227 ST CASHMERE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11227 ST CASHMERE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11227 ST CASHMERE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11227 ST CASHMERE does not have units with air conditioning.

