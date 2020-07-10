Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11227 ST CASHMERE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11227 ST CASHMERE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:32 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11227 ST CASHMERE
11227 Cashmere Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
11227 Cashmere Street, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Westwood
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11227 ST CASHMERE have any available units?
11227 ST CASHMERE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 11227 ST CASHMERE currently offering any rent specials?
11227 ST CASHMERE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11227 ST CASHMERE pet-friendly?
No, 11227 ST CASHMERE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 11227 ST CASHMERE offer parking?
Yes, 11227 ST CASHMERE offers parking.
Does 11227 ST CASHMERE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11227 ST CASHMERE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11227 ST CASHMERE have a pool?
No, 11227 ST CASHMERE does not have a pool.
Does 11227 ST CASHMERE have accessible units?
No, 11227 ST CASHMERE does not have accessible units.
Does 11227 ST CASHMERE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11227 ST CASHMERE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11227 ST CASHMERE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11227 ST CASHMERE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College