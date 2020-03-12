All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:37 PM

1121 N Coronado St

1121 Coronado Street · (626) 765-4999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1121 Coronado Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1252 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This fabulous 2 bedroom/2 baths Spanish style apartment building is located in the prime location. You can meander to sunset junction, La Mills, Mush or other trendy restaurants and shops, or cruise or bike at Echo Park. The interior is with generous kitchen and cabinet space, hardwood floor throughout. Private yards, space for veggie gardens. Comes with central AC. The apartment is furnished with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and includes one car garage in the back. Washer and dryer on site, No smoking please and pet-friendly!

Call us today to find out Special promotion !!

Air conditioning, Dishwasher, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 N Coronado St have any available units?
1121 N Coronado St has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 N Coronado St have?
Some of 1121 N Coronado St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 N Coronado St currently offering any rent specials?
1121 N Coronado St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 N Coronado St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 N Coronado St is pet friendly.
Does 1121 N Coronado St offer parking?
Yes, 1121 N Coronado St does offer parking.
Does 1121 N Coronado St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1121 N Coronado St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 N Coronado St have a pool?
No, 1121 N Coronado St does not have a pool.
Does 1121 N Coronado St have accessible units?
No, 1121 N Coronado St does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 N Coronado St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 N Coronado St has units with dishwashers.
