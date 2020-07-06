All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1118 Rexford

1118 South Rexford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1118 South Rexford Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Lovely 3 bedroom + 2 baths in a wonderful location adj. to Beverly hills.
Front first floor unit. Newly painted and new carpeting. Convenient to shops, restaurants and easy access to freeways. No pets and no smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 Rexford have any available units?
1118 Rexford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1118 Rexford currently offering any rent specials?
1118 Rexford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 Rexford pet-friendly?
No, 1118 Rexford is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1118 Rexford offer parking?
No, 1118 Rexford does not offer parking.
Does 1118 Rexford have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1118 Rexford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 Rexford have a pool?
No, 1118 Rexford does not have a pool.
Does 1118 Rexford have accessible units?
No, 1118 Rexford does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 Rexford have units with dishwashers?
No, 1118 Rexford does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1118 Rexford have units with air conditioning?
No, 1118 Rexford does not have units with air conditioning.

