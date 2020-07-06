1118 South Rexford Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035 South Robertson
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Lovely 3 bedroom + 2 baths in a wonderful location adj. to Beverly hills. Front first floor unit. Newly painted and new carpeting. Convenient to shops, restaurants and easy access to freeways. No pets and no smokers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1118 Rexford have any available units?
1118 Rexford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.