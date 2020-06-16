All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1117 S. Westlake Avenue - 309
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:00 PM

1117 S. Westlake Avenue - 309

1117 South Westlake Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1117 South Westlake Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Pico Union

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This unit is located in the Pico-Union area which is one of the most walkable neighborhood in Los Angeles with 28,577 residents. This location has excellent transit with 14 nearby bus routes and 2 rail routes. Pico-Union is flanked by Koreatown and Westlake to the north and northeast, Downtown to the east, Adams-Normandie, University Park and Exposition Park to the south and Harvard Heights to the west. The neighborhood is bounded on the north and northeast by Olympic Boulevard, on the east by the 110 Freeway, on the south by the Santa Monica Freeway and on the west by Normandie Avenue. It also includes the California Highway Patrol station beneath the freeway interchange northeast of Washington Boulevard. There is a diverse group of nearby restaurants and shops that make living in this area more enjoyable.The Eleven Market is within walking distance and for nearby entertainment, there is the South Bonnie Brae Tract Historic District Park as well as the Regal La Live Stadium.

Open House every Sunday from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
Open House every Tuesday-Friday from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM.

Special Open House for President's Day (Monday February 17th, 2020) from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

LEASE SPECIAL!!!

BRAND NEW RENOVATED & FULLY REMODELED VERY LARGE SINGLE APT WITH KITCHEN & FULL BATH - Special $1195, 1 yr Special (Regular $1349) + Special ends this weekend, OFF OLYMPIC BLVD CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN LA - MUST BRING ID, SOLID PROOF OF INCOME, BANK STATEMENTS, GOOD CREDIT

Open House every Saturday & Sunday 11AM to 12PM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 S. Westlake Avenue - 309 have any available units?
1117 S. Westlake Avenue - 309 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1117 S. Westlake Avenue - 309 currently offering any rent specials?
1117 S. Westlake Avenue - 309 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 S. Westlake Avenue - 309 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1117 S. Westlake Avenue - 309 is pet friendly.
Does 1117 S. Westlake Avenue - 309 offer parking?
No, 1117 S. Westlake Avenue - 309 does not offer parking.
Does 1117 S. Westlake Avenue - 309 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 S. Westlake Avenue - 309 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 S. Westlake Avenue - 309 have a pool?
No, 1117 S. Westlake Avenue - 309 does not have a pool.
Does 1117 S. Westlake Avenue - 309 have accessible units?
No, 1117 S. Westlake Avenue - 309 does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 S. Westlake Avenue - 309 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1117 S. Westlake Avenue - 309 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1117 S. Westlake Avenue - 309 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1117 S. Westlake Avenue - 309 does not have units with air conditioning.

