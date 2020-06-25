All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
1117 Colon
1117 Colon

1117 East Colon Street · No Longer Available
Location

1117 East Colon Street, Los Angeles, CA 90744
Wilmington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Large 2 bedrooms one bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 Colon have any available units?
1117 Colon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1117 Colon currently offering any rent specials?
1117 Colon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 Colon pet-friendly?
No, 1117 Colon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1117 Colon offer parking?
No, 1117 Colon does not offer parking.
Does 1117 Colon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 Colon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 Colon have a pool?
No, 1117 Colon does not have a pool.
Does 1117 Colon have accessible units?
No, 1117 Colon does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 Colon have units with dishwashers?
No, 1117 Colon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1117 Colon have units with air conditioning?
No, 1117 Colon does not have units with air conditioning.
