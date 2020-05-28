All apartments in Los Angeles
1116 W 58th Place
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:58 AM

1116 W 58th Place

1116 West 58th Place · No Longer Available
Location

1116 West 58th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90044
Voices of 90037

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Unit #1118 1/2 is a 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom with kitchen and laundry area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 W 58th Place have any available units?
1116 W 58th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1116 W 58th Place currently offering any rent specials?
1116 W 58th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 W 58th Place pet-friendly?
No, 1116 W 58th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1116 W 58th Place offer parking?
Yes, 1116 W 58th Place offers parking.
Does 1116 W 58th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1116 W 58th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 W 58th Place have a pool?
No, 1116 W 58th Place does not have a pool.
Does 1116 W 58th Place have accessible units?
No, 1116 W 58th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 W 58th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1116 W 58th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1116 W 58th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1116 W 58th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
