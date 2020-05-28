Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1116 W 58th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1116 W 58th Place
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:58 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1116 W 58th Place
1116 West 58th Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1116 West 58th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90044
Voices of 90037
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Unit #1118 1/2 is a 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom with kitchen and laundry area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1116 W 58th Place have any available units?
1116 W 58th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1116 W 58th Place currently offering any rent specials?
1116 W 58th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 W 58th Place pet-friendly?
No, 1116 W 58th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1116 W 58th Place offer parking?
Yes, 1116 W 58th Place offers parking.
Does 1116 W 58th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1116 W 58th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 W 58th Place have a pool?
No, 1116 W 58th Place does not have a pool.
Does 1116 W 58th Place have accessible units?
No, 1116 W 58th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 W 58th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1116 W 58th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1116 W 58th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1116 W 58th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
The Ivy
15301 Valley Vista Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Los Angeles
North Hollywood
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Northridge
Sherman Oaks
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College