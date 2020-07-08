All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1114 West 40th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1114 West 40th Place
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:29 AM

1114 West 40th Place

1114 West 40th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1114 West 40th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Voices of 90037

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2-Bedroom, 1-bath Home- Part of a Duplex
Approx. 650 Sq. Ft.

Newly Painted!
Bright living room features wall trims and electric fireplace.
Kitchen offers ample cabinet space and refurbished cabinets and re-glazed counter tops.
Refurbished hardwood floors in living room and both bedrooms.
New Tile floor in kitchen, bathroom and laundry room.
New Ceiling fans in living room and both bedrooms (3 total)
New shower enclosure and bathroom vanity.
Private backyard
Minimum 1-Year Lease Term
Water is paid by owner
Street Parking only
*A small pet may be allowed with additional deposit/fees.

Cross Streets: West side of Vermont Ave, and South of MLK Jr. Blvd.
Walking Distance to Exposition Park, LA Coliseum, The Science Center, Museum of Natural History, shopping, and dining.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,870, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,870, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 West 40th Place have any available units?
1114 West 40th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1114 West 40th Place have?
Some of 1114 West 40th Place's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 West 40th Place currently offering any rent specials?
1114 West 40th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 West 40th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1114 West 40th Place is pet friendly.
Does 1114 West 40th Place offer parking?
No, 1114 West 40th Place does not offer parking.
Does 1114 West 40th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 West 40th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 West 40th Place have a pool?
No, 1114 West 40th Place does not have a pool.
Does 1114 West 40th Place have accessible units?
No, 1114 West 40th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 West 40th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1114 West 40th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Artisan Square
19200 Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
12320 Montana Ave.
12320 Montana Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College