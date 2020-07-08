1114 West 40th Place

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace

2-Bedroom, 1-bath Home- Part of a Duplex

Approx. 650 Sq. Ft.



Newly Painted!

Bright living room features wall trims and electric fireplace.

Kitchen offers ample cabinet space and refurbished cabinets and re-glazed counter tops.

Refurbished hardwood floors in living room and both bedrooms.

New Tile floor in kitchen, bathroom and laundry room.

New Ceiling fans in living room and both bedrooms (3 total)

New shower enclosure and bathroom vanity.

Private backyard

Minimum 1-Year Lease Term

Water is paid by owner

Street Parking only

*A small pet may be allowed with additional deposit/fees.



Cross Streets: West side of Vermont Ave, and South of MLK Jr. Blvd.

Walking Distance to Exposition Park, LA Coliseum, The Science Center, Museum of Natural History, shopping, and dining.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,870, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,870, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.