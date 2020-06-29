All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

11136 Leolang Avenue

11136 Leolang Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11136 Leolang Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91040
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Garage converted into a large 1 Bedroom separate unit - Monique will show soon!

Updated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom conversion with bright and airy layout. This private unit features brand new laminate flooring though out, completely updated kitchen and bathroom. Kitchen has an abundance of dark brown cabinets and white counter-tops against bright white walls for a starling contrast. Kitchen has a new fridge and stove with oven! Wall split system includes A/C and heat. Street parking. All utilities are included, no pets and a minimum one year lease.

To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call
818-629-1779 from your smartphone

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5154117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11136 Leolang Avenue have any available units?
11136 Leolang Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11136 Leolang Avenue have?
Some of 11136 Leolang Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning.
Is 11136 Leolang Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11136 Leolang Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11136 Leolang Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11136 Leolang Avenue is not pet friendly.
Does 11136 Leolang Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11136 Leolang Avenue offers parking.
Does 11136 Leolang Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11136 Leolang Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11136 Leolang Avenue have a pool?
No, 11136 Leolang Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11136 Leolang Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11136 Leolang Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11136 Leolang Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11136 Leolang Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
