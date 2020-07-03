All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11133 Cumpston St. (1-15) Units.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11133 Cumpston St. (1-15) Units
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11133 Cumpston St. (1-15) Units

11133 W Cumpston St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11133 W Cumpston St, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11133 Cumpston St. (1-15) Units have any available units?
11133 Cumpston St. (1-15) Units doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 11133 Cumpston St. (1-15) Units currently offering any rent specials?
11133 Cumpston St. (1-15) Units is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11133 Cumpston St. (1-15) Units pet-friendly?
No, 11133 Cumpston St. (1-15) Units is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11133 Cumpston St. (1-15) Units offer parking?
No, 11133 Cumpston St. (1-15) Units does not offer parking.
Does 11133 Cumpston St. (1-15) Units have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11133 Cumpston St. (1-15) Units does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11133 Cumpston St. (1-15) Units have a pool?
No, 11133 Cumpston St. (1-15) Units does not have a pool.
Does 11133 Cumpston St. (1-15) Units have accessible units?
No, 11133 Cumpston St. (1-15) Units does not have accessible units.
Does 11133 Cumpston St. (1-15) Units have units with dishwashers?
No, 11133 Cumpston St. (1-15) Units does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11133 Cumpston St. (1-15) Units have units with air conditioning?
No, 11133 Cumpston St. (1-15) Units does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Vista Paradiso
11805 Laurelwood Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College