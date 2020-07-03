Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11133 Cumpston St. (1-15) Units
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11133 Cumpston St. (1-15) Units
11133 W Cumpston St
·
No Longer Available
Location
11133 W Cumpston St, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11133 Cumpston St. (1-15) Units have any available units?
11133 Cumpston St. (1-15) Units doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 11133 Cumpston St. (1-15) Units currently offering any rent specials?
11133 Cumpston St. (1-15) Units is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11133 Cumpston St. (1-15) Units pet-friendly?
No, 11133 Cumpston St. (1-15) Units is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 11133 Cumpston St. (1-15) Units offer parking?
No, 11133 Cumpston St. (1-15) Units does not offer parking.
Does 11133 Cumpston St. (1-15) Units have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11133 Cumpston St. (1-15) Units does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11133 Cumpston St. (1-15) Units have a pool?
No, 11133 Cumpston St. (1-15) Units does not have a pool.
Does 11133 Cumpston St. (1-15) Units have accessible units?
No, 11133 Cumpston St. (1-15) Units does not have accessible units.
Does 11133 Cumpston St. (1-15) Units have units with dishwashers?
No, 11133 Cumpston St. (1-15) Units does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11133 Cumpston St. (1-15) Units have units with air conditioning?
No, 11133 Cumpston St. (1-15) Units does not have units with air conditioning.
