Last updated April 3 2019 at 4:50 AM
1 of 31
11122 Hortense Street
11122 W Hortense St
·
No Longer Available
Location
11122 W Hortense St, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11122 Hortense Street have any available units?
11122 Hortense Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 11122 Hortense Street currently offering any rent specials?
11122 Hortense Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11122 Hortense Street pet-friendly?
No, 11122 Hortense Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 11122 Hortense Street offer parking?
No, 11122 Hortense Street does not offer parking.
Does 11122 Hortense Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11122 Hortense Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11122 Hortense Street have a pool?
No, 11122 Hortense Street does not have a pool.
Does 11122 Hortense Street have accessible units?
No, 11122 Hortense Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11122 Hortense Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11122 Hortense Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 11122 Hortense Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11122 Hortense Street does not have units with air conditioning.
