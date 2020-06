Amenities

garage pool hot tub fireplace

Gorgeous Mediterranean Villa with Phenomenal city, ocean, & mountain views from most rooms. Located on a very prestigious street in Bel Air. This beautifully designed ~7,000 sq. ft home, on almost 2 acres with big flat pad and has a great floor plan. There are 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, gourmet kitchen, amazing pool and spa. Built in 2007 with top of the line audio and video system and outdoor kitchen. 3 car garage with motor court to hold more car.