11101 Hartsook St 3
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
11101 Hartsook St 3
11101 Hartsook St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
11101 Hartsook St, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bright Spacious Upper Apt in NOHO Arts District - Property Id: 92495
Bright Spacious Unpper Apt
Wood Laminate floor
Wall unit AC/Heat
Month to Month or 6 Months lease Max
Water & Trash paid
1 Small pet ok with additional deposit
818 376 9102
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92495
Property Id 92495
(RLNE4596595)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11101 Hartsook St 3 have any available units?
11101 Hartsook St 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11101 Hartsook St 3 have?
Some of 11101 Hartsook St 3's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11101 Hartsook St 3 currently offering any rent specials?
11101 Hartsook St 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11101 Hartsook St 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11101 Hartsook St 3 is pet friendly.
Does 11101 Hartsook St 3 offer parking?
No, 11101 Hartsook St 3 does not offer parking.
Does 11101 Hartsook St 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11101 Hartsook St 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11101 Hartsook St 3 have a pool?
No, 11101 Hartsook St 3 does not have a pool.
Does 11101 Hartsook St 3 have accessible units?
No, 11101 Hartsook St 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 11101 Hartsook St 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11101 Hartsook St 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
