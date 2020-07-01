11081 Venice Boulevard

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/236d78906f ---- This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom upstairs apartment located in lushly landscaped building off Venice Blvd in prime location close to 405/10 Fwy, Culver City, Beach communities, and West Los Angeles area. Spacious light and bright living room, separate dining area, spacious kitchen with stove provided, new carpeting plus, updated kitchen counter tops, linen cabinets in hallway, full sized bathroom with tub/sjower, and lots of windows throughout. Coin laundry on-site, 1-assigned parking space included, and tenant pays gas & electric only. Move in ready July 3rd or thereafter... Once the unit is viewed in person with RPM representative, applications can be submitted via our rental list on our website at may not exist. 1 Car Parking Included Laundry In Bldg