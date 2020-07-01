All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11081 Venice Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11081 Venice Boulevard
Last updated July 24 2019 at 5:08 PM

11081 Venice Boulevard

11081 Venice Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Palms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11081 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90232
Palms

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/236d78906f ---- This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom upstairs apartment located in lushly landscaped building off Venice Blvd in prime location close to 405/10 Fwy, Culver City, Beach communities, and West Los Angeles area. Spacious light and bright living room, separate dining area, spacious kitchen with stove provided, new carpeting plus, updated kitchen counter tops, linen cabinets in hallway, full sized bathroom with tub/sjower, and lots of windows throughout. Coin laundry on-site, 1-assigned parking space included, and tenant pays gas & electric only. Move in ready July 3rd or thereafter... Once the unit is viewed in person with RPM representative, applications can be submitted via our rental list on our website at may not exist. 1 Car Parking Included Laundry In Bldg

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11081 Venice Boulevard have any available units?
11081 Venice Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11081 Venice Boulevard have?
Some of 11081 Venice Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11081 Venice Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
11081 Venice Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11081 Venice Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 11081 Venice Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11081 Venice Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 11081 Venice Boulevard offers parking.
Does 11081 Venice Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11081 Venice Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11081 Venice Boulevard have a pool?
No, 11081 Venice Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 11081 Venice Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 11081 Venice Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 11081 Venice Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 11081 Venice Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Sublet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

339 S. Ardmore
339 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
5217 Virginia Avenue
5217 Virginia Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College