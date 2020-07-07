1107 1/2 S. Cloverdale Ave

Amenities

Love this place! There?s a lot of love going around this 2B Miracle Mile urban oasis. Anoh -so -stately four-plex on lush palm tree-lined neighbor-y street, cheerful sunshine abounds, even just getting your mail. Lovingly restored honeyed hardwoods, fresh newdesigner paint, gorgeous fixtures, and soaring ceilings radiate good vibes as you chill and reflect on the sun rays twinkling around the decorative fireplace. Put a little love in a pot and make delish dim sum for your loved ones in that happy glistening kitchen with its sleek granitecounters, stainless appliances and farmhouse feel. Theseparate dining room has space for your huge dining table for all the people and projects you?ll spread all over it. With central air and heat, a laundry room with your very own washer/dryer,there?s even more lovely things to love. Located in a vibrant neighborhood with great restauraunts and the incomparable LACMA just minutes away on WIlshire, 10 minutes to the Grove, Little Ethopia and too many rad little restaurants, coffee joints, yoga spots, and shopping shops to mention on La Brea. This quaint home loves you, and you?ll love it back.