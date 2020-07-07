11061 Venice Boulevard

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/004c5af057 ---- This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom upstairs sunny front view apartment located in lushly landscaped building off Venice Blvd. Prime location in Palms close to Venice Beach, Culver City, 405/10 Fwy, and West Los Angeles area. Light and bright living room, separate dining area, spacious kitchen with new granite counter top, brand new carpeting, linen cabinet and additional hall closet. Tenant pays gas & electric, 1-car parking (only) included, and laundry facilities on-site and NO Pets. Two person max occupancy, and No Section 8, sorry! Must have good credit with minimum 650fico score with valid SSN! Once you view the property in person, applications can be submitted via our rental list on our website at www.rpmcalcoast.com - sorry, no students Amenities: Laundry on site Gas stove included - tenant to provide refrigerator Tenant pays gas & electric 1-car parking included - no additional parking available Laundry In Bldg