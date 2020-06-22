Rent Calculator
11057 Kittridge Street
11057 W Kittridge St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Los Angeles
North Hollywood
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
11057 W Kittridge St, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
range
North Hollywood: Spacious 4BR House! APPLICATION PENDING!!! -
(RLNE3224435)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11057 Kittridge Street have any available units?
11057 Kittridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11057 Kittridge Street have?
Some of 11057 Kittridge Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11057 Kittridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
11057 Kittridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11057 Kittridge Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11057 Kittridge Street is pet friendly.
Does 11057 Kittridge Street offer parking?
No, 11057 Kittridge Street does not offer parking.
Does 11057 Kittridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11057 Kittridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11057 Kittridge Street have a pool?
No, 11057 Kittridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 11057 Kittridge Street have accessible units?
No, 11057 Kittridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11057 Kittridge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11057 Kittridge Street does not have units with dishwashers.
