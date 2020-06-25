Rent Calculator
11035 Oxnard Street
11035 W Oxnard St
·
No Longer Available
Location
11035 W Oxnard St, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood
Amenities
w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION!! BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE UNITS WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, DARK WOOD CABINETRY, SECURED PARKING, LARGE LIVING SPACE, 2 BED 2.5 BATH EACH, SIDE BY SIDE LAUNDRY HOOK-UPS INSIDE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11035 Oxnard Street have any available units?
11035 Oxnard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11035 Oxnard Street have?
Some of 11035 Oxnard Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11035 Oxnard Street currently offering any rent specials?
11035 Oxnard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11035 Oxnard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11035 Oxnard Street is pet friendly.
Does 11035 Oxnard Street offer parking?
Yes, 11035 Oxnard Street offers parking.
Does 11035 Oxnard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11035 Oxnard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11035 Oxnard Street have a pool?
No, 11035 Oxnard Street does not have a pool.
Does 11035 Oxnard Street have accessible units?
No, 11035 Oxnard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11035 Oxnard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11035 Oxnard Street has units with dishwashers.
